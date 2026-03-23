Maharashtra Budget Focuses On Farmers, Development & Growth, Says MLC Sanjay Kenekar In Hingoli | Sourced

Hingoli: The recent state budget will help Maharashtra become a trillion-dollar economy, Member of Legislative Council Sanjay Kenekar said at a press conference organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the city on Sunday.

Kenekar said, “The budget presented by the state government recently will help Maharashtra to become a trillion-dollar economy. This budget is instrumental in facilitating the farmers and rural and urban development.”

He said the budget is a measured step to strengthen farmers and promote agricultural growth through the use of modern technology, adding that it will strengthen the rural economy and take the state towards the trillion-dollar target.

Kenekar said Maharashtra will play a vital role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vikasit Bharat – 2047’. He added that the budget has been prepared keeping this target in mind, with a focus on sectors including agriculture, industry, services, energy, education, irrigation and basic amenities. He said long-term decisions have been taken to ensure good governance and faster administration.

He said the government has decided to waive agricultural loans up to Rs2 lakh due to crop damage caused by unseasonal rains. Farmers with outstanding loans up to Sep 30, 2025, will benefit from the scheme. He added that farmers who repay loans regularly will receive an encouragement amount of Rs50,000.

Kenekar said the Chief Minister Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme will continue for farmers, with a provision of Rs20,000 crore made in the budget.

MLA Tanhaji Mutkule, BJP district president Gajanan Ghuge, former MLA Dr Pradnya Satav, former district president Fulaji Shinde, Babarao Bangar, Dr Umesh Nagare and others were present.