Maharashtra: Beed Police Constable Dies By Suicide After Returning From Search Operation | File

Beed: A police constable posted at the Majalgaon police station died by suicide at his home in Beed city shortly after returning from a search operation for a missing girl, officials said. The incident came to light early on Wednesday and has shocked the district.

The deceased has been identified as Balkrishna Jayebhaye, a member of the Beed police force. He had travelled to Pune as part of a team searching for a missing girl from Majalgaon. After completing the operation, he returned home late on Tuesday night.

According to police, Jayebhaye died by hanging at his residence. The incident was discovered in the early hours of Wednesday. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and carried out a panchnama. The body was later sent to the district hospital for a postmortem.

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Officials said the exact reason behind the suicide is not yet known. They are probing whether it was linked to personal or work-related issues. Further investigation is underway.

The incident has raised concerns about the stress faced by police personnel. The Maharashtra Police Boys Association expressed grief over the death. Its president, Rahul Dubale, said it is deeply distressing that officers working day and night for public safety face such situations.

He said police personnel often deal with many challenges while on duty. However, he urged them not to take extreme steps. He appealed to officers to share their problems with senior officials. He also said that if issues remain unresolved, the association will take them up with the home ministry and discuss them with the chief minister.