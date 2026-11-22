Maharashtra Bags Five National Awards At PM SVANidhi Samman 2026; Marathwada Shines | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra has delivered an impressive performance at the national level in implementing the Union government's Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, which aims to empower street vendors economically and socially.

At the PM SVANidhi Samman Puraskar 2026 ceremony in New Delhi, Maharashtra received five national awards. Two awards went to the state, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani and Parli received one award each.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs organised the ceremony. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal presented the awards, while Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu attended as the special guest. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge received the award on behalf of the civic body.

In the loan disbursement category, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar secured third place among cities with a population of over 10 lakh. Parbhani secured first place among cities with a population between one lakh and 10 lakh, while Parli topped the category for towns with a population below one lakh.

Maharashtra also secured first place nationally for overall loan disbursement following the restructuring of the PM SVANidhi scheme. The state ranked second in digital adoption.

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Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has effectively implemented the scheme. Against a target of 23,502 street vendors, the civic body has disbursed first-tranche loans to 47,950 vendors, achieving 204% of its target.

As of Nov 17, 2026, a total of 65,091 street vendors in the city had received loans amounting to ₹100.05 crore.

Meanwhile, 38,690 street vendors have become active users of digital transactions. In recognition of its performance, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation secured third place nationally in the loan disbursement category among cities with a population of over 10 lakh.