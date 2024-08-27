 Maharashtra Assembly Polls: VBA To Field 4 OBC Candidates In Parbhani
VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly polls by establishing a front with the other OBC organisations in the state

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
“Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly polls by establishing a front with the other OBC organisations in the state. Four OBC candidates will contest from Parbhani," said VBA divisional spokesperson Dharmaraj Chavan, district president Sunil Magare and Tukaram Bharati in a press conference on Tuesday.

Chavan said, "Ambedkar has decided to form a front with the like-minded OBC organisations and contest 154 Assembly seats in the state, of which four will be from Parbhani. The names of the candidates from Parbhani will be declared within 15 days. Out of the 154 candidates, 100 will be from the OBC category and 54 from the SC/ST category."

Advocate Govind Dalvi, Nagorao Pandhal, Suresh Shelke, Sunita Salve, Sarjerao Pandit and others were present during the press meeting. 

