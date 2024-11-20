Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 41.70% Voting Till 3PM in Pune District; Maval Sees Highest Turnout |

The voter turnout in the Pune district's 21 Assembly constituencies till 3pm was reported at 41.70 per cent, said officials here on Wednesday after the polling started at 7am. The vote percentage was at 5.53 per cent at 9 am.

Maval recorded the highest turnout at 49.75%, followed closely by Indapur with 49.50% and Daund at 46.70%, indicating strong electoral participation in these areas. Other constituencies such as Bhor (47.54%) and Khed-Alandi (47.43%) also saw high engagement. On the other hand, constituencies like Pimpri (31.58%), Junnar (34.58%), and Pune Cantonment (35.84%) had lower voter turnout.

Check the assembly-wise voting percentage below:

1. Wadgaon Sheri: 38.83 pc

3. Kothrud: 37.80 pc

4. Kasba Peth: 43.03 pc

5. Parvati: 37.66 pc

6. Pune Cantonment: 35.84 pc

7. Hadapsar: 33.78 pc

8. Khadakwasla: 40.40 pc

9. Daund: 46.70 pc

10. Indapur: 49.50 pc

11. Baramati: 43.57 pc

12. Purandar: 40.32 pc

13. Bhor: 47.54 pc

14. Junnar: 34.58 pc

15. Ambegaon: 35.63pc

16. Khed-Alandi: 47.43 pc

17. Shirur: 43.60 pc

18. Maval: 49.75 pc

19. Bhosari: 43.16 pc

20. Pimpri: 31.58 pc

21. Chinchwad: 40.43 pc

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 45 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections as of 3 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.