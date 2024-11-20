 Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 15.64% Voting Till 11 AM in Pune District; Baramati Sees Highest Turnout
Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 18.14 per cent till 11 am as polling was underway in all 288 assembly constituencies of the state, election officials said.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
The voter turnout in the Pune district's 21 Assembly constituencies till 11 am was reported at 15.64 per cent, said officials here on Wednesday after the polling started at 7am. The vote percentage was at 5.53 per cent at 9 am.

Baramati recorded the highest voting percentage at 18.81%, followed closely by Kasba Peth with 18.33%, and Junnar at 18.57%, highlighting strong voter participation in these areas. In contrast, the constituencies of Hadapsar and Pimpri experienced the lowest turnout, both with 11.46%.

Check the assembly-wise voting percentage below:

1. Wadgaon Sheri: 15.48 pc

2. Shivajinagar: 13.21 pc

3. Kothrud: 16.05 pc

4. Kasba Peth: 18.33 pc

5. Parvati: 15.91 pc

6. Pune Cantonment: 14.12 pc

7. Hadapsar: 11.46 pc

8. Khadakwasla: 17.05 pc

9. Daund: 17.23 pc

10. Indapur: 16.20 pc

11. Baramati: 18.81 pc

12. Purandar: 14.44 pc

13. Bhor: 12.80 pc

14. Junnar: 18.57 pc

15. Ambegaon: 16.69 pc

16. Khed-Alandi: 16.40 pc

17. Shirur: 14.44 pc

18. Maval: 17.92 pc

19. Bhosari: 16.83 pc

20. Pimpri: 11.46 pc

21. Chinchwad: 16.97

Gadchiroli district recorded 30 per cent turnout in the first four hours of voting. Aheri in the district saw 30.6 per cent voting, while Armori assembly registered 30.75 per cent polling.

In Baramati in Pune district, from where Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar is fighting against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, the poll percentage was 18.81 per cent, they added. 

