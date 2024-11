Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: NCP-SP's Rohit Pawar Wins With Thin Margin of 1,243 Votes from Karjat Jamkhed, Down From 43,003 Last Time | X/@RRPSpeaks

In a closely contested battle in the Karjat Jamkhed constituency, Rohit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharad Pawar faction (NCP-SP) emerged victorious, securing 127,676 votes.

He defeated Professor Ram Shankar Shinde of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who garnered 126,433 votes. Pawar won by a narrow margin of 1,243 votes.

Sitting MLA Pawar was pitted against BJP leader and former state minister Ram Shinde in Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) district, about 120 kilometers from Pune.

Maharashtra Assembly polls were held on Wednesday, while results were counted today. In 2019, Pawar's victory was marked by a significant lead of 43,003 votes.