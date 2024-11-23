 Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Bigg Boss Fame Abhijit Bichukale Secures 94 Votes, Loses By 1,81,038 Votes In Baramati
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar won in Baramati by defeating his nephew Yugendra Pawar, who was contesting on an NCP-SP ticket, by a margin of 1,00,899 votes

article-image
Bigg Boss fame Abhijit Bichukale contested the Maharashtra Assembly polls from the Baramati seat in Pune district. He secured only 94 votes and lost by a margin of 1,81,038 votes.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar won in Baramati by defeating his nephew Yugendra Pawar, who was contesting on an NCP-SP ticket, by a margin of 1,00,899 votes. Ajit Pawar polled 1,81,132 votes, while Yugendra Pawar got 80,233.

article-image

Earlier this year, Bichukale had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Satara as an independent candidate. He polled a mere 1,395 votes, 5,69,739 fewer than the winner.

He had earlier contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Satara, the 2019 Assembly elections from Worli, and the Kasba Assembly bypoll in 2023. However, he has never won an election.

article-image

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti — an alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena — has secured a landslide victory in Pune by winning 18 Assembly seats out of the 21 in the district. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, managed to bag only two seats, while an independent won one seat in the district.

