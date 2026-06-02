Maharashtra Agriculture Department Invites Online Applications For State Agri Awards | FPJ Photo (Representative Image)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Agriculture Department has invited online applications for various state-level agriculture awards, making the process easier and more accessible for farmers and other stakeholders.

Agriculture Joint Director Sunil Wankhede appealed to eligible farmers, individuals, institutions and groups engaged in outstanding work in agriculture and allied sectors to apply through the official agriculture department portal. The applications can be submitted online through the state agriculture department's website.

Officials said the new digital system replaces the earlier offline process, which required applicants to submit multiple copies of their applications. The online platform is expected to save time, reduce costs and encourage more participation.

According to the department, all stages of the process, including application submission, scrutiny, evaluation and report generation, will now be handled digitally. The move is aimed at improving transparency, efficiency and confidentiality while reducing manual intervention.

Applicants will be able to submit forms from their homes and track the status of their applications online. The system is also expected to reduce expenses related to printing, photocopying, postage and travel.

The state government presents several prestigious awards every year to recognise outstanding contributions in agriculture and allied sectors. These include the Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krushi Ratna, Vasantrao Naik Krushi Bhushan, Jijamata Krushi Bhushan, Vasantrao Naik Sheti Mitra, Vasantrao Naik Shetinishtha Shetkari, Udyan Pandit, Krushi Bhushan for organic farming, and Yuva Shetkari awards.

The Padmashri Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Krushi Seva Ratna Award is also presented to deserving officers and employees of the Agriculture Department for their contribution to the sector.

Officials said the online application system will make the award process more convenient and accessible for applicants across Maharashtra.