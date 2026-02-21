Maharashtra: 3 Killed In Dhule After Dispute Over Names Missing From Wedding Invitation Card, Accused Nabbed In Gujarat | Representative Image

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Dhule district, three people were killed, and two to three others were injured after a dispute arose at Pimpalner in Sakri taluka over not including their names on the wedding invitation card.

In this incident, Sonu Gosavi and Devendra Pawar died on the spot, while Sai Gosavi died during treatment at a private hospital in Dhule. The police had detained the accused from Songad in Gujarat in this case.

What exactly happened?

A fight broke out during the wedding ceremony after a dispute between relatives. In this incident, three people died after the accused used sharp weapons to attack them. The main reason for the fight was that their names were not included in the wedding invitation card.

The Pimpalner Police arrested the main accused in this incident while he was fleeing to Gujarat in a car. The police asked residents of Otabari, a Gujarat border area, to create a traffic jam by providing their vehicle numbers. The police were able to arrest the accused in the incident. All three accused are residents of Songad in Gujarat state. Three people -- Kantilal Gosavi (age 42), Jaswant Gosavi (age 36), and the driver -- have been arrested in this case. After the police arrested three people, another person, Anil Hattu Gosavi, was arrested.