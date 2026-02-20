 Pune: 24-Year-Old Youth From Pimpri-Chinchwad Drowns In Pawana River During Picnic With Friends Near Lonavala
Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 24-year-old youth tragically drowned in the Pawana River in Pavana Nagar near Lonavala in Maval Tehsil of Pune District on Friday afternoon (February 20) while on an outing with friends. The deceased has been identified as Hrithik Kailas Sakhare, a resident of Kalewadi in Pune.

According to officials, Hrithik had gone to Pawana Nagar along with a group of friends for a leisure trip. During their visit, the group entered the Pawana River for a swim. However, Hrithik reportedly misjudged the depth of the water and drowned while swimming, triggering panic among his companions.

Upon receiving information about the incident, volunteers from the Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval organisation and Shivdurg Mitra Lonavala rushed to the spot to assist in the rescue operation. With the support of the Lonavala Rural Police, a search was launched in the river, and Hrithik was eventually pulled out of the water.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. However, doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin. Following the incident, the body was sent for post-mortem examination and was later handed over to the family members.

Police officials have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the Lonavala Rural Police Station and further investigation into the incident is currently underway. The tragic event has once again highlighted the risks associated with swimming in unfamiliar water bodies, particularly in dam and river areas where sudden changes in depth can pose serious danger to visitors.

