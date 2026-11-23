Madhuri Misal Speaks To Protesters Over Bike Taxi Issue; Assures Them Of Meeting With Cabinet Ministers Next Week | File Photo

Pune: Minister of State for Transport Madhuri Misal on Monday spoke to protesting auto-rickshaw drivers over the issue of bike taxis and assured them that the government would hold discussions with them on Thursday.

She also promised to arrange a meeting with Cabinet ministers next week to discuss their demands.

The protesters, led by Nitin Pawar, had planned to stage demonstrations outside the offices of the Minister of State for Transport and the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, demanding action against bike taxi services.

During the telephone conversation, Misal said she was unable to come to her office because of a meeting. However, she said she would have come had she been informed about the protest in advance.

Pawar presented the protesters' demands over the phone, stating that the entry of bike taxis was directly affecting the livelihoods of auto-rickshaw drivers. He demanded that the government accept and implement the recommendations of the Welfare Board report.

Responding to the demands, Misal assured the protesters that she would take up the issue with Cabinet ministers at a meeting next week. She also appealed to them to call off the agitation, saying there was no need to protest when she was available in Pune to discuss the matter.