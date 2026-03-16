LPG Shortage Forces Temporary Closure Of Popular Garden Vadapav Centre In Pune's Camp Area | Screen Grab

Pune: One of the most popular street food spots in Pune’s Camp area, Garden Vadapav Centre, has been temporarily shut due to the ongoing shortage of LPG cylinders.

The well-known eatery, famous for its vadapav and quick snacks, usually attracts long queues of customers throughout the day, has put up a banner outside the shop stating that it will remain closed for the time being because of the gas shortage. The usually busy outlet, where customers often stand in line to grab a bite, was seen with its shutters down.

Located in the heart of Camp, the stall has long been a favourite among office-goers, shoppers and college students looking for a quick and affordable snack during the day. For many working in nearby offices, it served as a convenient stop to grab a quick bite during short breaks.

The closure reflects the wider impact of the LPG shortage currently affecting several food establishments. Many small eateries and street food vendors in different parts of the city have also been forced to scale down operations or temporarily shut their outlets due to limited cooking gas availability.

Local vendors say the shortage has made it difficult to run daily operations, particularly for food stalls that rely entirely on LPG for cooking. Several shop owners are hoping that gas supplies will stabilise soon so they can resume regular business.

Until then, one of Camp’s most loved snack spots remains closed, leaving many regular customers disappointed.