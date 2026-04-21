LPG Leak Sparks Fire In Beed Home; Man Seriously Injured | Representational Image

Beed: A routine household activity turned dangerous on Monday afternoon after an LPG cylinder leak triggered a fire at a residence in the Mane Complex area of Beed city, leaving one person seriously injured.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place while a gas cylinder was being replaced inside the house. Officials suspect that the leaked gas came into contact with a lit lamp in the home’s prayer area, leading to a sudden blaze.

The injured person has been identified as Bharat Mane. He suffered severe burn injuries to his face and hands. Local residents rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and helped rescue him. He was taken to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

The fire caused panic in the Mane Complex locality, with residents stepping out of their homes as the flames spread briefly. However, a major accident was averted as the fire was brought under control in time.

A team from the Beed Municipal Council Fire Brigade reached the spot soon after receiving information and managed to extinguish the fire before it could spread to nearby houses.

Officials said other family members present in the house are safe. Authorities have urged citizens to be cautious while handling LPG cylinders and to follow safety guidelines to avoid such incidents.

Further investigation into the exact cause of the fire is underway.