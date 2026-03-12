LPG Cylinder Shortage In Maharashtra? Residents Queue In Heat In Marathwada As Deliveries Delay

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A scarcity of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been reported in the city and surrounding areas for the past week, forcing residents to queue outside gas agencies in the scorching heat.

Despite booking LPG cylinders, many residents said they have not received deliveries even after a week. As a result, people are carrying empty LPG cylinders on vehicles or on their heads and going directly to gas agencies to obtain refills.

Domestic gas users have expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of gas agencies and alleged that cylinders are not being distributed according to rules or proper planning. Residents said the shortage situation is becoming severe in the city.

Several consumers said they are not receiving cylinders even after booking them eight days earlier. Consequently, many are taking empty cylinders to the agencies themselves, either on vehicles or on their heads. Large queues have been seen outside agencies, with women, children and senior citizens standing for hours in the summer heat to get a cylinder.

Read Also No LPG Shortage In Pune: Authorities Assure Steady Supply Amid Panic Buying

In the Bajajnagar area, cylinders are being distributed in an open space under a tree, as the gas agency does not have adequate space in its godown to store them. People, therefore, have to wait in queues for their turn to collect cylinders.

“The issue of safety has come to the fore as the cylinders are kept in the open space and distributed. Moreover, many people have sought the alternative of burning wood for cooking due to the lack of domestic gas,” said resident Akash Shinde.

Ajay Borkar said that the registration for getting a cylinder with the company’s number has been stopped. “People have to go to the gas agencies to get the gas even during their duty hours,” he said, adding that some consumers have also complained about being charged extra money for a cylinder.

Read Also WATCH: Long Queues For LPG Cylinders In Pune As Supply Shortage Rumours Trigger Panic Buying

Meanwhile, the administration said people should not believe rumours about a shortage of domestic LPG. Officials said there is ample stock of LPG in all districts of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division and that the distribution system is functioning regularly.

Petroleum companies have clarified that LPG cylinder supply will continue as usual. Hospitals, educational institutes and other emergency agencies will receive gas as required, sources said.

“All the measures have been taken, and hence people should not believe in the rumours of the gas scarcity. The administration and the oil companies are keeping a close watch on the situation, and the gas cylinders are being made available as per the demand,” the sources added.