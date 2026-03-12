No LPG Shortage In Pune: Authorities Assure Steady Supply Amid Panic Buying | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pune: Panic buying by residents has triggered a sharp rise in domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder bookings across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, even as authorities say supplies remain stable and there is no shortage.

Gas agencies across the city reported long queues outside distribution centres as people rushed to book cylinders amid fears of disruption due to the ongoing war situation. Many customers reportedly visited agencies without prior bookings, leading to chaotic scenes at several outlets.

According to distributors, LPG bookings have increased nearly four times compared to normal days. Agencies that earlier received around 400 bookings daily are now handling up to 1,700 requests.

Officials from Indian Oil Corporation have assured citizens that the supply chain remains strong and cylinders are being delivered on schedule.

Chandrashekhar, who runs an Indane gas service agency in Nalagarh, said the company’s distribution network is functioning normally. He said most deliveries are being completed the same day, and the current backlog is less than 24 hours. Distributors are also working extended hours to ensure households receive their cylinders without delay.

Distributors say rumours about a possible gas shortage have largely fuelled the sudden rush. Several customers who already have two cylinders at home are reportedly trying to obtain an additional cylinder as a backup.

Vishal Sapat, an HP Gas distributor in Kothrud, said the panic is unnecessary. He said there is no shortage of domestic gas, and only commercial gas supplies have been temporarily restricted.

Authorities said the temporary suspension of commercial gas supply has been implemented to prioritise household consumption. Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol also appealed to citizens not to panic. He said the central government has taken adequate steps to ensure uninterrupted domestic LPG supply and that the situation is expected to stabilise once the rush for bookings slows down.