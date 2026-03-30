Low HSRP Compliance In Pune Despite Warnings; No Decision Yet On Deadline Extension |

Pune: Compliance with High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) remains low in Pune despite repeated warnings from the transport department. Officials said no decision has been taken yet on extending the deadline for installation, even as enforcement action is expected soon.

According to official data, out of 24,28,589 vehicles that require HSRP installation in the city, only 9,06,169 vehicles have been fitted so far. This accounts for just 37.3% compliance. The figures show that a large number of vehicle owners have yet to follow the mandate.

Data from the MH12 Regional Transport Office shows that 11,15,733 vehicle owners have placed orders for HSRPs. This is about 45.9 % of the total vehicles. At the same time, 11,08,537 appointments have been booked till March 26, reflecting 45.7 % progress in the process. However, actual installations stand at 9,06,169. This is about 81.7 % of the booked appointments, indicating a gap between booking and final fitment.

Read Also Pune Police, PMC Launch Joint Drive Against Illegal Hoardings And Encroachments

Officials said that despite awareness campaigns and repeated appeals, response from citizens has remained slow. Authorities had earlier warned that strict enforcement, including penalties, would begin on February 18 for those who fail to comply.

Some vehicle owners have raised concerns about delays. They said that appointment slots at fitment centres are often full. Others complained about technical issues while booking appointments online. These factors have contributed to the slow pace of installations.

HSRPs are tamper-proof number plates designed to improve vehicle security and tracking. The rule applies to all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. The initiative was first announced in December 2024 and has already seen multiple deadline extensions due to poor response.

Swapnil Bhosale said that no decision has been taken yet on extending the deadline. He said any move on enforcement or extension will depend on directions from senior authorities. He added that the department will act once clear instructions are received.

Officials have urged vehicle owners to complete the installation process at the earliest to avoid penalties. Citizens have been advised to use authorised channels to book appointments.

The transport department is expected to take a final call on enforcement or deadline extension in the coming days.