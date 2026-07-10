'Lost My Son & My Father In 20 Days: Ketan Agrawal's Father Appeals To President Droupadi Murmu For Justice | File Pics

Pune: Seeking speedy justice in the murder of his son, Ketan Agrawal's father has written an emotional letter to President Droupadi Murmu, saying the tragedy has destroyed his family after he lost both his son and his father within a span of just 20 days.



In an email sent to the President's Secretariat, Vishal Agrawal requested that the case be heard in a fast-track court to ensure that justice is delivered without prolonged delays. He said the family is not asking for any special consideration but only a fair and timely trial.



"I am approaching you not as a businessman or an influential person, but simply as a grieving father. We are not seeking any privilege, only justice within a reasonable time. Delays in the legal process only increase the pain of families who have already suffered an irreparable loss," he stated in the letter.





Vishal Agrawal also shared that Ketan's grandfather died just 20 days after the murder. According to him, the elderly man was unable to cope with the trauma of his grandson's death.



"My father was deeply attached to Ketan. The shock of losing his grandson proved too much for him. In just 20 days, I lost my son and my father. Our family has been left completely shattered," he wrote.



Ending his appeal, he urged the authorities not to let his son's case become another pending file.



"I only hope my son's case is not reduced to just another file in a government office. Behind this case is a family that has lost everything," the letter read.