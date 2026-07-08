Lonavala Rain Fury Explained: How 1,290 MM Rain In 48 Hours Triggered Floods, Landslides & Travel Chaos In Pune’s Tourist Hub | X /@s_r_khandelwal

Pune: The hill station of Lonavala witnessed one of the most intense rainfall events in its recorded history, receiving around 1,290 mm of rain within 48 hours between 5th July and 7th July. The unprecedented downpour triggered floods, landslides, transport disruption and loss of lives across the region.

According to meteorologists, Lonavala received 670 mm of rainfall on 5th July and another 620 mm on 6th July. The rainfall surpassed the town's previous 48-hour record of around 882 mm, set in August 1953, by more than 400 mm.

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Rare Combination Of Weather & Geography…

Experts said the exceptional rainfall was caused by a rare combination of favourable weather conditions and the geography of the Western Ghats. Strong south-westerly monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea struck the steep slopes of the Sahyadri range, forcing moisture-laden air to rise rapidly. The air cooled and produced continuous, extremely heavy rainfall, a phenomenon known as orographic rainfall.

The rainfall was further intensified by an active offshore trough along India's west coast and low-pressure systems that strengthened the monsoon. The rain-bearing system also remained almost stationary over the Bhor Ghat-Lonavala region for nearly two days, allowing relentless rainfall over the same area.

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‘Extremely Rare Event’

Climate experts described the event as extremely rare. They said rainfall of more than 650 mm in a single day is highly uncommon in Lonavala. They also said rising sea surface temperatures in the Arabian Sea are increasing atmospheric moisture, making short-duration but very intense rainfall events more frequent.

The heavy rain caused widespread flooding in Lonavala and nearby areas. More than 22 landslides were reported across the district. The landslides claimed at least four lives, including three members of a family in Patan village and a security guard at a resort near Khandala.

The downpour severely affected transport. Landslides and waterlogging disrupted traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway and the Karjat-Lonavala railway section. Central Railway cancelled 27 trains and diverted 57 others due to multiple landslides along the ghat route.

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Landslide Menace…

The Khandala-Lonavala ghat section was among the worst affected. Multiple landslides occurred during the peak rainfall on 6th and 7th July. Mudslides and debris blocked parts of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, leading to traffic restrictions, diversions and temporary closures while authorities carried out clearance work. The Old Mumbai-Pune Highway also witnessed landslides and rockfalls at several locations.

Emergency teams, along with local authorities, used inflatable boats to rescue residents and tourists stranded in flooded localities, including HUDCO Colony. Electricity supply in parts of Lonavala remained disrupted for nearly 15 hours after strong winds uprooted trees and damaged power lines.

The rainfall also significantly improved water storage. Pawana Dam received heavy inflows, increasing its live storage by nearly five percentage points within a day and taking the reservoir to around 60% of its capacity.

Avoid Unnecessary Travels…

As of Wednesday, July 8, the rainfall had reduced in intensity, and the overall situation in Khandala had improved. Most of the debris from major landslides has been cleared, and traffic movement has gradually resumed. However, authorities continue to monitor vulnerable hill slopes as the ground remains saturated and fresh landslides are still possible if heavy rain returns. No major new landslides were reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, authorities have appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel to the Lonavala-Khandala region as rain is expected to continue over parts of the Western Ghats. Access to waterfalls, rivers and popular trekking destinations has been temporarily restricted due to the risk of landslides and flash floods. Travellers have also been advised to follow traffic advisories issued by the police and highway authorities and avoid non-essential journeys through the ghat sections until weather conditions improve.