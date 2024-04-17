Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tradition To Change MP Dominant In Hingoli

In the past 33 years, no MP in the Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency has managed to win two consecutive Lok Sabha terms between 1991 and 2019. Hence, there is a tradition in Hingoli to change the MP after every five years. The Lok Sabha 2024 election will be held in Hingoli on April 26, and 33 candidates are in the fray, but none of them is a former MP. The candidate who will win this seat will be the first-time MP from the Hingoli constituency. Thus, the tradition to change the MP after every five years will continue this term too.

The Hingoli constituency came into existence in 1977, after the imposition of the emergency in the country. The first MP elected from Hingoli was Janata Party’s Chandrakant Patil. Later, Congress candidate Uttam Rathod won three consecutive terms from 1980 to 1989.

Read Also Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI All Set For First Phase Of Voting In Maharashtra

However, from 1991 to 2019, no candidate could win two consecutive elections.

In 1991, Shiv Sena candidate Vilas Gundewar became the MP but lost as the Congress candidate in 1996. Shiv Sena's Shivaji Mane defeated Gundewar.

The Lok Sabha elections were held after two years in 1998, when Congress candidate Suryakanta Patil won and Mane faced defeat.

The interim elections were held in 1999, but Suryakanta Patil, who was fielded as an NCP candidate, lost to Shiv Sena’s Shivaji Mane.

Read Also Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Udayanraje Bhosale Confident Of Landslide Win In Satara

In 2004, NCP's candidate Suryakanta Patil again won by defeating Mane.

In 2009, Shiv Sena candidate Subhash Wankhede defeated Suryakanta Patil.

In 2014, despite the Modi wave in the country, Congress candidate Rajiv Satav won the election against Shiv Sena’s Subhash Wankhede.

Wankhede later joined Congress and contested the 2019 elections, but Shiv Sena’s Hemant Patil won the election.