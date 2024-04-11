Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shobha Bachhav's Candidacy Ignites Rebellion In Dhule

In a surprising turn of events, Dr. Shyam Saner, the Congress district president of Dhule, and Dr. Tushar Shewale, the Nashik district Congress rural president, have tendered their resignations following the announcement of Shobha Bachhav as the Congress candidate for the Dhule Lok Sabha constituency.

Dr. Shewale expressed his disappointment, stating that he had hoped to contest from Dhule, given his years of dedicated work in the Malegaon-Baglan region. Feeling overlooked by the party's decision to field an outsider, he emphasized the need for timely action from the party leadership.

Similarly, Dr. Saner voiced his discontent, citing unfair treatment despite his longstanding loyalty to the party. He criticized the decision to nominate an external candidate, viewing it as a betrayal of local party workers. Dr. Saner has issued a stern ultimatum, warning of further action if the party fails to address the candidate change within two days.

The controversy stems from Congress's nomination of Shobha Bachhav, former mayor of Nashik, for the Dhule constituency. While Bachhav has familial ties to the region, with her mother hailing from Baglan taluka and her father-in-law from Malegaon, local leaders like Shewale and Saner argue that the decision sidelines deserving local candidates.

With the upcoming elections poised to witness a fierce battle between Bachhav, BJP candidate Dr. Subhash Bhamre, and Abdul Rehman of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, the issue of local representation looms large in the constituency's political landscape.