 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jalgaon District To Award Plaques To Boost Voting
The initiative has received support from various organisations including Rotary Clubs, Lions Clubs, and various industrial or professional associations, he said. Amit Ahuja, a member of the local Rotary Club, said the plaques would serve as a lasting symbol of democratic participation.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
article-image

In an effort to enhance voter turnout in the ongoing general elections, the administration of Jalgaon district has announced that towns, villages, and even housing societies will be awarded gold, silver, and bronze plaques based on the voting percentage in the area. The initiative, conceived by district collector Ayush Prasad, aims to increase the voting percentage of the district.

article-image

Colonies, housing societies, villages, and urban centres with a voting percentage between 76 and 85 will receive a bronze plaque. Those with a voting percentage between 86 and 96 will be honoured with a silver plaque, while areas achieving 96 to 100 percent voting will be awarded a golden plaque, he said. "This initiative aims not only to motivate individuals to cast their votes but also to foster a sense of collective ownership during the democratic process," Prasad added.

article-image

