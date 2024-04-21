Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Latur Candidate Declares Assets Worth Over ₹23 Crore

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Latur Lok Sabha constituency, Sudhakar Shrangare, has declared assets worth ₹23.48 crore, as per the poll affidavit filed by him. In the affidavit that he filed with his nomination form, Shrangare said he possesses eight luxury cars, including a BMW and a Mercedes-Benz. His wife Sangeeta owns assets worth ₹4.76 crore, according to the affidavit.

The document states that Shrangare has movable assets worth ₹3.94 crore and immovable assets worth ₹13.89 crore. He also owns agricultural land and plots in Renapur, Akharwai, Khadgaon, as well as flats, plots, storehouses, and offices in Mumbai and other places, totaling ₹10.67 crore. Meanwhile, the assets in his wife's name are valued at ₹3.15 crore.

Shrangare began his political career in 2017 as a Zila Parishad member. He contested his first Lok Sabha election in 2019 as the BJP candidate from the Latur constituency and became an MP. The party has fielded him from the seat once again this time. He submitted his nomination form on Thursday in the presence of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other prominent leaders.

A total of 36 candidates are in the fray for the elections to the Latur Lok Sabha seat, scheduled to be held on May 7.