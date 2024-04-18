 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Authorities In Latur Seek To Raise Voting Percentage
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLok Sabha Election 2024: Authorities In Latur Seek To Raise Voting Percentage

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Authorities In Latur Seek To Raise Voting Percentage

The collector convened a meeting with various segments of society, including doctors, pathologists, autorickshaw drivers, and members from small-scale industries, where they took an oath to vote.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
article-image

Authorities in Latur are striving to increase the voting percentage in the district during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge stated that efforts were underway to establish a "Latur pattern" of voting similar to the one observed in academics.

The collector convened a meeting with various segments of society, including doctors, pathologists, autorickshaw drivers, and members from small-scale industries, where they took an oath to vote.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 700 Elderly People Opt For Home Voting In Nanded
article-image

"Latur's educational pattern is renowned. Everyone must strive to establish a new voting pattern. In the last Lok Sabha election, the voting percentage was around 62%. This time, efforts are being made to ensure that Latur district records the highest voting percentage. To achieve this, the 'Vote for Latur' movement should be initiated," the collector remarked.

In response to the appeal, various associations pledged concessions in rates for their services. Elections for the Latur Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 7.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: NMC Initiates Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Project

Nashik: NMC Initiates Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Project

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mahayuti's Publicity Office Inaugurated, But No Candidate Announced

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mahayuti's Publicity Office Inaugurated, But No Candidate Announced

Latur: Boy Drowns In Private Swimming Pool In Latur

Latur: Boy Drowns In Private Swimming Pool In Latur

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Authorities In Latur Seek To Raise Voting Percentage

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Authorities In Latur Seek To Raise Voting Percentage

VIDEO: NCP Candidate Sunetra Pawar Files Nomination From Baramati Seat

VIDEO: NCP Candidate Sunetra Pawar Files Nomination From Baramati Seat