Lok Sabha Election 2024: Authorities In Latur Seek To Raise Voting Percentage

Authorities in Latur are striving to increase the voting percentage in the district during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge stated that efforts were underway to establish a "Latur pattern" of voting similar to the one observed in academics.

The collector convened a meeting with various segments of society, including doctors, pathologists, autorickshaw drivers, and members from small-scale industries, where they took an oath to vote.

"Latur's educational pattern is renowned. Everyone must strive to establish a new voting pattern. In the last Lok Sabha election, the voting percentage was around 62%. This time, efforts are being made to ensure that Latur district records the highest voting percentage. To achieve this, the 'Vote for Latur' movement should be initiated," the collector remarked.

In response to the appeal, various associations pledged concessions in rates for their services. Elections for the Latur Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 7.