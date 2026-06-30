Lohagad Murder Case: Siya Goyal Planned To Exploit Ketan Agarwal For 3 Years To Stabilise Chetan Chaudhary's Business, Says Report | File Photo

New details continue to emerge in the Ketan Agarwal murder case. According to a report, accused Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, had planned to marry after allegedly exploiting Ketan Agarwal financially for three years to help stabilise Chaudhary's business.

As per the report, Goyal and Chaudhary had worked out a three-year plan. The plan allegedly involved using Agarwal's resources to help establish Chaudhary's business and career, then eliminating Agarwal after erasing all traces of their digital history, and finally getting married once everything had been forgotten.

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The report added that, according to their plan, Goyal pretended to be happy with Agarwal. She then allegedly persuaded him to give her ₹1 crore to buy ornaments, clothes and other items for their lavish wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. She allegedly handed the money over to Chaudhary for his business.

However, when the wedding date was finalised, Goyal reportedly grew uneasy. She then allegedly devised a plan to eliminate Agarwal. As per the report, she initially asked Chaudhary not to be part of the plan. According to the report, Goyal allegedly attempted to kill Agarwal at Lohagad Fort on two separate occasions but failed both times.

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When the duo met again, Chaudhary allegedly asked to become her accomplice, and she reportedly agreed. On June 18, Agarwal and Goyal again visited Lohagad Fort, with Chaudhary allegedly following them. There, Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death. Initially, Goyal claimed that Agarwal had fallen while clicking pictures, but police later uncovered the alleged murder. Goyal and Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are currently in police custody.