Livestock Tagging To Be Mandatory In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Orders Collector Deelip Swami

IAS Deelip Swami | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Deelip Swami has directed that tagging of livestock be made mandatory, particularly for animals brought from other states, to ensure timely vaccination and transparency in sale and purchase.

“It is important that the cattle wealth in the district should be tagged for proper vaccination in time and to make their sale and purchase deals transparent. The animals should be tagged with the names of the farmers and their owners,” Swami said during a review meeting at the district collectorate on Monday.

He said transactions involving animals brought from neighbouring states lack transparency due to the absence of tagging. He directed that such animals must be registered and tagged upon entry into the state.

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Swami instructed the Animal Husbandry, Police and Transport departments to take necessary steps to monitor and investigate such cases. He added that animals brought to markets, including cows, oxen, goats and buffaloes, must have ear tags and should be checked by the concerned authorities.

He also directed the Animal Husbandry Department to take preventive measures during the summer season to protect livestock from heatstroke and ensure adequate availability of fodder and water. Necessary guidelines should be issued to farmers and animal breeders, he said.

District Cattle Wealth Officer Nanasaheb Kadam said that 57% vaccination of animals in the district has been completed under the ongoing drive.