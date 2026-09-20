Lightning Strike Kills Two Farmer Cousins In Maharashtra's Nagpur District | AI Representational Image

Nagpur, Sep 20: Two farmer cousins were killed after lightning struck them in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

Lightning strike kills farmers

The incident occurred on Saturday night at Tishti Khurd village under Mohpa police station limits.

The victims, both farmers, had gone to the fields to graze cattle. When they did not return home, their family members launched a search and found them dead at a temple in the village, according to police.

The deceased have been identified as Tiburaj Rajeram Kanfade (64) and Laxman Ghanshyam Kanfade (55), a police official said.

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Bodies sent for post-mortem

They apparently took shelter at the temple due to rain and are suspected to have died after being struck by lightning, the police said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and sent the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)