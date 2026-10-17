‘Lehra Do Tiranga’: CJP Pune Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation At Protest Outside Collector’s Office |

Pune: Demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and raising concerns over the functioning of democratic institutions, around 250 protesters associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Pune participated in a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest front of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue, opposite the Pune District Collector’s Office, on Saturday evening. The protest began around 4.30 pm and concluded at 6.30 pm, with demonstrators carrying the national flag, displaying sharply worded placards and calling for greater accountability from the Election Commission.

Adding an unusual element to the demonstration, a woman was seen carrying a live cockroach in a transparent polythene bag at the protest site, reflecting the group’s distinctive visual messaging. Several participants held posters criticising the CEC and the government, while others displayed handwritten messages demanding political accountability, electoral transparency and the protection of citizens’ democratic rights.

The protest also featured a large whiteboard covered with colourful sticky notes on which participants wrote their thoughts, slogans and demands. Messages included calls to remove Gyanesh Kumar from office and criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The wall provided protesters with a space to express their grievances beyond conventional slogans and placards.

Rahul Shinde, a protester said, “Gyanesh cannot remain in office if citizens have lost confidence in the institution. We want accountability, not excuses. If the constitutional responsibility cannot be discharged independently, he should step down.”

While many said that the Right to Vote is our democratic right and the chief commissioner of Election is the one who’s taking it away from us. Harsh Waghmare, said, “ What problem does Gyanu have in stepping down from the post? Will he be detained like us for misusing the power, no. Will he be arrested soon, no. Our votes are not anyone’s property. Every citizen has the right to have their vote counted fairly and their voice heard. We will continue to protest until our concerns about the electoral process are addressed.”

For protesters at the site, the problem is not only with Chief Election Commissioner, it’s also with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Varad Kumar, a mechanical engineer by profession, said, “The Prime Minister has a responsibility to uphold the Constitution and protect independent institutions. When serious questions are raised about the system, the government cannot simply look away. Democracy cannot function independently if those in power fail to ensure accountability. If he can’t handle the country well and wants to let the power of ministers and commissioner get misused, then he’s doing that in a good role. He can do much better at a Chai Stall after leaving Prime Ministers post. Modi ji please let the younger generation live a happy life, but not under your government.”

A CJP Pune organiser, Kushal Gupte, said the march was conducted peacefully and that the group had police permission to protest between 4 pm and 7 pm. The organisers concluded the demonstration at 6.30 pm.

Gupte said, “This was a peaceful ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march, held with police permission. We demand that Gyanesh Kumar step down and that the Election Commission be accountable to the citizens of India. Our objective was to raise concerns about democracy and constitutional rights through a peaceful demonstration.”

Around 200 police personnel were deployed in the District Court area to maintain law and order and ensure public safety. Police dispersed the gathering after 6.30 pm to restore the smooth movement of traffic, which had been partially affected by the demonstration.

Following the protest, CJP workers were seen collecting discarded material and cleaning the area around the venue. The clean-up continued as the crowd dispersed.