Leaders Continue To Defect As BJP Keeps Importing Ahead Of Pune Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti Polls

Pune: It seems that the strategy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to be the same ahead of the Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in the district, as the national party has continued its streak of importing key candidates across the district. What began as a trend during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and continued through the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections has carried forward strongly into the civic polls in Pune district, much like the rest of Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) announced state-wide ZP and Panchayat Samiti polls for 5th February with results on 7th February. Preparations for these polls began in the district as soon as parties got to catch their breath from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections.

Ahead of the polls of these two civic bodies, over 150 leaders and workers from other parties joined the BJP in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. With this, the same has begun in rural areas ahead of the ZP and Panchayat Samiti polls.

In what many perceive as an “if you can’t beat them, join them” mentality, leaders have been making moves behind closed doors across the state ever since elections for various bodies began taking place post-COVID. With the BJP’s growing popularity across Maharashtra -- and its expanding footprint in rural areas -- the party is achieving something it lacked earlier: a strong grassroots network across the state.

Even though opposition parties have called out the BJP over this, the party’s strategy remains unchanged. While several state and national BJP leaders have publicly stated that “anyone who wishes to join and work for the betterment of the nation is welcome in our party”, reports of aggressive and proactive poaching have also surfaced in Pune district, as parties try their best to strengthen their base in the district’s local governing bodies.

Notable High-Profile Shifts

This mass defection has proven to be a success recently, as it led to the BJP winning 119 out of 165 seats in Pune and 84 out of 128 seats in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The induction drive was not just about numbers; it targeted "electable" veterans who had held seats for multiple terms. BJP leaders within the district, when accused of ignoring the existing loyal workers within the party, have constantly said “election merit” is the agenda behind distributing nominations.

Large blocks of workers from the Shirur and Hadapsar belts moved to the BJP. They have cited the confusion caused by the "Pawar vs. Pawar" split and subsequent short-lived alliance. Multiple exodus of leaders have taken place in the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party too, as several district-level Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders. The former District Chief of the Women’s Wing of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has resigned from the party. She is close to joining the BJP, according to local reports.

Former MLA Popatrao Gawade, a close and trusted aide of the Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, has left the party, as reported on Tuesday. He clarified that this decision was driven by the changing political equations within the local Zilla Parishad group. Rumours are now rife that the Gawade family is set to join the BJP.

Meanwhile, in Maval Tehsil, even before the NCP's official candidacy was announced, the resignation letters of Megha Bhagwat and Prashant Bhagwat went viral on social media on Saturday. Shortly after, he joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, former Minister of State Bala Bhegade, and BJP Kisan Morcha State President Ganesh Bhegade.