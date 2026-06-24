LCB Arrests Four For Highway Robbery On Beed Bypass, Recovers ₹23,000 | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Beed: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Beed Police has arrested four men for allegedly robbing a motorcyclist on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway near Samnapur village on the Beed bypass road. Police have recovered the stolen cash of ₹23,000 and seized two motorcycles used in the crime.

The robbery took place at around 2.30 am on June 16 under the jurisdiction of the Beed Rural Police Station. According to police, the complainant, 42-year-old Radheshyam Nandlal Parikh, was riding his motorcycle from Pali village towards Beed when four unidentified men intercepted him, assaulted him and allegedly robbed him of ₹23,000 before fleeing the spot.

Based on Parikh's complaint, the Beed Rural Police registered a case under Section 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Meanwhile, the LCB launched a parallel investigation under the guidance of Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad. A team led by Police Sub-Inspector Shriram Khatavkar analysed CCTV footage and gathered technical intelligence to trace the accused.

Acting on a tip-off received by police constable Ashfaq Syed, the team identified the prime suspect as Avez Khan Parvez Khan (25), a resident of the Barshi Naka area. Police subsequently arrested him along with his alleged accomplices, Aniket alias Chikya Vishwas Dongre (23), Avinash Shailendra Sasane (23) and Vivekanand Dilip Galande (26), from the Barshi Naka locality.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in the robbery, police said.

The police recovered the stolen ₹23,000 and seized two motorcycles allegedly used to commit the crime. The four accused have been handed over to the Beed Rural Police Station for further investigation, which is being led by Assistant Police Inspector Sonwale.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh by an LCB team led by PSI Shriram Khatavkar, with assistance from Ashok Dubale, Somnath Gaikwad, Balu Sanap, Arjun Yadav, Rahul Shinde, Ashfaq Syed, Manoj Parjane, Ashwin Surwase and Nitin Wadmare.