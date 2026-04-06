‘Lava-Like’ Substance Erupts From Ground In Maharashtra’s Jalna, Triggers Panic | Sourced

Jalna: A shocking incident on Sunday afternoon came to the fore from the Samangaon Road area of Jalna, where a lava-like inflammable substance reportedly erupted from the ground, creating panic among local residents. The incident has triggered widespread concern, especially after a video of it went viral on social media, drawing significant attention.



According to preliminary information, a black-coloured and sticky inflammable material was seen suddenly spewing out from the ground at the site. Eyewitnesses described the scene as resembling lava erupting from beneath the surface, intensifying fear among people living nearby.



Adding to the concern, an 11 kV electric pole is located close to the spot, raising suspicions about a possible electrical fault. Authorities suspect that the tar or any other material in the soil may have melted due to a short circuit or some other technical reasons and may have erupted from the ground. But the actual cause remains unclear.



Local residents rushed to the scene after noticing the unusual activity, and many expressed fear over potential hazards, including fire or explosions.

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When contacted, the concerned authorities, official Dnyaneshwar Ardard said, “We are looking into the matter and are taking information about the cause from the senior experts.”



The administration is expected to initiate a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the incident and ensure appropriate safety measures are put in place.



Meanwhile, a huge crowd gathered to see the unusual phenomenon that occurred in the Samangaon Road area on Sunday afternoon.



“We are looking into the matter and are taking information about the cause from the senior experts,” said Dnyaneshwar Ardard, official