Latur Shocker: Woman Ends Life With Children; Bodies Found Floating In Village Well | Representational Image

Latur: A 25-year-old woman, along with two minor children, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a village well over a family dispute, police inspector Dr Vishal Shahane said.

The incident occurred at Kharosa village in Ausa tehsil of Latur District on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Nikita Amardeep Bhure (25). Her two children, Shivani (5) and Shivansh (3), also lost their lives in the incident.

The victim took extreme steps in a well-located area adjacent to their residence. A dispute with her husband may have led the woman to take the extreme step.

Upon receiving information, Killari police rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. The deceased jumped into a well at midnight. The dead body of a woman was seen by villagers on Monday morning, floating on the water.

The heartbreaking incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire village, with locals expressing deep sorrow over the loss. Last rites were performed on their bodies in the evening at the village. Further investigation is underway, the police inspector said.

In another incident, a 30-year-old woman from Solapur district, Maharashtra, died after jumping into a well with her two differently-abled sons, aged around 7 years and 1.5 years, near their farm in Wangi village last month.

According to available details, all three drowned, with bodies recovered during a search operation. Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the woman was battling depression, possibly linked to her sons’ medical conditions and ongoing emotional stress.

She is survived by an 8-year-old daughter who was not present. Authorities described the incident as a tragic outcome of mental distress.