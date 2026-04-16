Latur Shocker: Private School Teachers Sacked After Viral Video Shows Paper Checking At Dhaba While Drinking, Smoking

Viral video of teachers evaluating exam papers at a roadside dhaba sparks outrage and leads to termination in Latur | File Photo

Latur, April 16: Teachers from a private school in Latur have been terminated after a video allegedly showing them checking students’ exam papers at a roadside dhaba while smoking and consuming alcohol went viral on social media.

Video sparks outrage

In the video, two-three teachers can be seen evaluating answer sheets in an inappropriate setting, raising serious concerns about professionalism and conduct. The incident reportedly took place at a dhaba.

They are the teachers from a private school, CBSE-affiliated, located on the Latur–Ausa highway, around 10 km from the city.

The footage, captured on a mobile phone, spread rapidly across social media platforms, triggering public outrage.

Action taken by authorities

Education Officer Trupti Andhare informed the media that the school management has taken swift action by terminating the teachers involved.

"We have sought a detailed explanation from the school authorities regarding the incident,” she said.

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Another Education Officer, Sanjay Kshirsagar, stated that he had received preliminary information about the matter.

"I have just come to know about the incident. If such misconduct is confirmed, a formal inquiry will be initiated,” he added.

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