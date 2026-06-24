Latur: Sarpanch Among 2 Booked For Abusing & Threatening Disabled Farmer | Representative Image

Latur: A case has been registered at MIDC Police Station in Latur against the Khadgaon village Sarpanch and another one for allegedly abusing, threatening and humiliating a physically disabled farmer during a dispute over the removal of an encroachment on a village road.

According to the complaint lodged by Nitin Dinkarrao Deshmukh (39), a resident of Khadgaon, the incident took place on June 19 at around 10.45 am on the Khadgaon–Harangul Pandan Road. The complainant, who stated that he is 85 per cent physically disabled, had reportedly approached the tehsildar seeking the removal of alleged encroachments on a government road shown in the village map.

The FIR states that when revenue officials visited the site for an inspection, the complainant pointed out the survey numbers and requested that the road be opened as per official records. At that time, the accused identified as Netaji Shivajirao Deshmukh (Sarpanch) and Shashikant Kashinath Salunkhe allegedly confronted him, abused him, made derogatory remarks about his disability, assaulted him and issued death threats.

The complainant further alleged that the accused warned him against pursuing complaints and threatened him with serious consequences. He later sought medical treatment and subsequently approached the police.

Based on the complaint, MIDC Police have registered an FIR under sections 92 (a) and 92 (b) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, along with relevant sections 115 (2), 3 (5), 351 (2) and 352 of the BNS, relating to intentional insult, criminal intimidation and assault.

Meanwhile, the victim, a physically disabled farmer, approached the Latur tehsildar seeking immediate removal of alleged encroachments on the Khadgaon–Harangul Pndan Road, claiming that despite repeated representations over the last nine years, authorities have failed to fully restore the road as per official maps.

In a memorandum submitted to the tehsildar on June 23, Nitin Deshmukh alleged that the 16.5-foot-wide road connecting Khadgaon and Harangul has remained partially blocked due to encroachments on Survey Nos. 2, 3, 130 and 134.

Deshmukh told PTI that he had first raised the issue before district and revenue authorities in September 2017. Following inspections and a panchanama conducted by revenue officials, a portion of the road was reportedly cleared. However, he alleged that the remaining encroachments were never removed, leaving the road inaccessible as per the original map.

According to the complaint, disputes over the road have continued for several years. Deshmukh claimed that some individuals attempted to alter the alignment of the road by diverting it through private agricultural land rather than reopening the original route.

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The memorandum also refers to a recent site inspection conducted by revenue officials on June 19, during which Deshmukh alleged that he was assaulted and threatened by certain persons opposing the road clearance. A police complaint has reportedly been filed in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway.

Deshmukh has urged the administration to consider all previous applications, inspection reports and official records submitted since 2017 and ensure that the Khadgaon–Harangul Pandan road is reopened strictly according to the approved village map. He has also sought immediate removal of encroachments and protection for citizens pursuing the matter through legal channels.