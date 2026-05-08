Latur Police Incinerate Drugs Worth ₹1.18 Crore | Sourced

Latur: In a major anti-narcotics action, the Latur police on Friday destroyed seized narcotic substances worth ₹1.18 crore through a scientific and legally sanctioned process.

The destruction process was carried out in the presence of Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe and Additional Superintendent of Police Mangesh Chavan. The narcotics had been seized in 45 different cases registered by various police stations across the district and the Local Crime Branch during anti-drug operations conducted over the past several months.

The destroyed contraband included nearly 713.92 kilograms of ganja, 21.200 kilograms of opium and 96 grams of MD drugs.

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Latur district police had launched sustained drives against the cultivation, transportation, sale and consumption of narcotic substances, leading to several major seizures.

After completion of the judicial process and obtaining the necessary court permissions, the seized narcotics were ordered to be destroyed.

Accordingly, the entire destruction procedure was conducted on Friday morning under Section 52(A) of the NDPS Act.

The seized contraband was taken to Kirti Oil Mill in Additional MIDC, Latur, where it was completely incinerated in a fire boiler in the presence of witnesses, committee members and senior officials after completion of all legal formalities.

Police officials said special precautions were taken to ensure that no pollution occurred during the process and that nearby residents faced no inconvenience. Officials and personnel from the Pollution Control Board, Fire Department, Health Department, Chemical Analyser’s team and Legal Metrology Department were also present during the operation.

Among those present were Deputy Superintendent of Police (Home) Dattatray Nikam, MIDC Police Station Inspector Samadhan Chavare, Local Crime Branch Assistant Police Inspector Sadanand Bhujbal, along with officers and personnel from the Local Crime Branch and Police Headquarters.