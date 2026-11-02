Latur: NGO Offers Free Ambulance Service To Drought-Hit Families | Sourced

Latur: In a humanitarian initiative aimed at ensuring that financial hardship does not come in the way of emergency healthcare, the Shivsankalp Foundation for Rural Transformation, a local NGO, has announced completely free ambulance services for needy patients for one year, from October 15, 2026, to October 15, 2027, an office-bearer said.

The foundation, based in Ujani village in Ausa tehsil of Latur district, has decided to waive even fuel charges, which patients were earlier required to bear, making the service entirely free.

The decision comes amid severe drought conditions in the Marathwada region, which have affected agricultural incomes and pushed rural families into financial distress. With crop losses and uncertainty over the coming Rabi season adding to farmers' difficulties, the foundation has stepped in to ensure that lack of money does not prevent patients from reaching hospitals during emergencies.

The ambulance service, launched in April 2022, has already benefited more than 500 patients in four years. It covers villages and towns within a 30-km radius of Ujani, including Ausa, Tuljapur, Dharashiv and Lohara.

"During difficult times, access to emergency healthcare should not become an additional burden on struggling families. Our objective is to ensure that no needy patient is denied timely medical transportation because of financial constraints," said Dr Mudassir Sayyad, president of the foundation.

The foundation estimates that around ₹4 lakh will be required annually to operate the service, including fuel, driver's remuneration, vehicle maintenance and insurance. It has appealed to philanthropists, business organisations, corporate institutions and well-wishers to support the initiative so that the service can continue uninterrupted.

The organisation said it was registered and audited, with donations and financial transactions routed through banking channels to ensure transparency.

With more than 500 patients already assisted, the foundation's initiative highlights how community-led efforts can make a meaningful difference to rural healthcare, particularly when drought and financial distress leave vulnerable families struggling to meet even basic needs.