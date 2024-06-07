 Latur News: 4-Acre Miyawaki Forest To Come Up, Cops Held For Bribery
PTIUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Miyawaki forest | File

The Latur district administration has started the process of creating a 'Miyawaki' forest on a 4-acre plot belonging to a agriculture college, an official said on Thursday.

The sapling plantation drive was started on Wednesday by Collector Varsha Thakur Ghuge and ZP CEO Anmol Sagar to mark World Environment Day, an official said.

"It is a joint initiative by the Social Forestry Department and College of Agricultural, Latur and aims to plant approximately 48,000 trees of 500 species on the 4-acre plot," the official said. 

Sub-inspector, constable held for bribery in Latur

A sub-inspector and constable were held on Thursday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 in Latur, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

A complaint had been filed against a man and his father in connection with felling of a tree in a common area of a plot, and Sub Inspector Dilip More (33) and constable Pandurang Dadge of Chakur police station sought a bribe in order to not arrest them, the official said.

"During a trap laid by the ACB, Dadge accepted ₹20,000 as bribe and More was held following further probe. They have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," he said. 

