 Latur: IAS Tukaram Munde Orders Closure Of Two Special Schools Over Irregularities
Latur: IAS Tukaram Munde Orders Closure Of Two Special Schools Over Irregularities

The decision of the Maharashtra State Government’s Department of Disability Welfare to shut down two special schools in Latur district has sparked concern among local institutions and stakeholders

Vinod ChavanUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe | File Pic

Latur: The decision of the Maharashtra State Government’s Department of Disability Welfare to shut down two special schools in Latur district has sparked concern among local institutions and stakeholders.

The order was issued by Disability Welfare Secretary Tukaram Munde following administrative scrutiny and hearings. The schools directed to close include the Rajarshi Shahu Nivasi Mukbadhir Vidyalay, Udgir, run by Dharangrasth Vyayam Shaikshanik Granthalaya va Sevabhavi Mandal, Shend (Shiroor Anantpal), and the Sant Gadgebaba Nivasi Karnabadhir Vidyalay, run by Krantijyoti Mahila Mandal, Jalkot.

The Udgir-based school had received its registration certificate on February 10, 2017. However, an inspection conducted by the Commissioner for Disability Welfare, Pune, found several irregularities, including inadequate student strength, absence of student registration on the government portal, and a non-functional biometric attendance system.

Secretary Tukaram Munde has warned that strict legal action will follow if the closure orders are not implemented within the stipulated period.

