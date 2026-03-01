Latur: IAS Tukaram Munde Orders Closure Of Two Special Schools Over Irregularities

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe | File Pic

Latur: The decision of the Maharashtra State Government’s Department of Disability Welfare to shut down two special schools in Latur district has sparked concern among local institutions and stakeholders.

The order was issued by Disability Welfare Secretary Tukaram Munde following administrative scrutiny and hearings. The schools directed to close include the Rajarshi Shahu Nivasi Mukbadhir Vidyalay, Udgir, run by Dharangrasth Vyayam Shaikshanik Granthalaya va Sevabhavi Mandal, Shend (Shiroor Anantpal), and the Sant Gadgebaba Nivasi Karnabadhir Vidyalay, run by Krantijyoti Mahila Mandal, Jalkot.

The Udgir-based school had received its registration certificate on February 10, 2017. However, an inspection conducted by the Commissioner for Disability Welfare, Pune, found several irregularities, including inadequate student strength, absence of student registration on the government portal, and a non-functional biometric attendance system.

A hearing was conducted on January 14, 2026, but the institution reportedly failed to present substantial factual or legal grounds in its appeal. Consequently, the Secretary upheld the Commissioner’s order dated October 1, 2025, and directed the school to close within 15 days and submit a compliance report. In the case of the Sant Gadgebaba Nivasi Karnabadhir Vidyalay, the institution had received registration on March 31, 2003, but its validity expired on March 31, 2019. Rules required renewal at least 60 days before expiry, which the management failed to obtain. Authorities noted that after the lapse, the institution had no legal mandate to continue operations.

Secretary Tukaram Munde has warned that strict legal action will follow if the closure orders are not implemented within the stipulated period.