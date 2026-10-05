Latur Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Electric Shop In Gandhi Market, No Casualties Reported | Video | FPJ

Latur: A fire broke out at an electric shop in the Gandhi Market area of Latur city late on Sunday night, triggering a fire brigade response. No casualties were reported in the incident, according to an official.

The blaze erupted at around 10.30 pm, when flames were noticed at the electric shop located in the busy Gandhi Market area of the city.

Soon after the incident was reported, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and launched efforts to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby shops and establishments.

Officials said there were no reports of any casualties in the incident. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the shop were not immediately available.

The incident took place late at night, with the fire brigade responding promptly to the emergency and carrying out firefighting operations at the site.