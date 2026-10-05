Latur Eatery Vandalised After Man Rams Motorcycle Into Shop, Threatens Owner & Son With Death | Video | FPJ

Latur: A man vandalised eatery by allegedly ramming a motorcycle into it and threatened to kill owner and his son if they did not shut the business.



The incident occurred on Ambajogai Road in Latur late Saturday night.





According to the non-cognisable offence report (NCR) registered at Vivekanand Chowk police station, complainant Alim Ahmed Shaikh, a resident of Ayesha Colony, runs a Chinese food outlet named Nice Chinese Centre near the Medical College area on Ambajogai Road.



Shaikh told police that at around 10.15pm on October 3, when he was at his eatery, Shailesh Shinde, who lives near the Medical College, allegedly entered the premises with his motorcycle . Shinde allegedly damaged the eatery's counter, cart and refrigerator, besides causing damage to other articles at the eatery.

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The accused allegedly abused Shaikh and his son and threatened to kill them if they did not close the shop. Shaikh also alleged that Shinde warned him against reopening the outlet if it was shut.



The complaint was recorded at on October 4. Police registered an NCR under Sections 115(2), 352, 351(2), 351(3) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.