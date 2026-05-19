Latur Citizens Demand Strict Action In NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case | Sourced

Latur: Citizens and activists of various political parties in Latur, under the banner of ‘Samast Laturkar’, on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the district administration demanding strict action in the NEET 2026 paper leak case and immediate measures to safeguard the future of affected students.

The memorandum, addressed to the District Collector, stated that the alleged NEET 2026 examination paper leak has jeopardised the future of lakhs of students across the country and created an atmosphere of fear, anxiety and insecurity among aspirants.

The citizens demanded a thorough probe into the case, which is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The memorandum also sought compensation for the academic and psychological losses suffered by students due to the controversy.

Demanding accountability, the citizens called for the immediate dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) committee responsible for conducting the NEET examination and sought stringent action against all those found guilty in the paper leak case.

The memorandum further urged the administration to establish counselling centres for students facing mental stress due to the incident and to launch a dedicated toll-free helpline to assist affected candidates and their families.

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In addition, a demand was made for refunding fees paid by students enrolled in coaching institutes allegedly run by Shivraj Motegaonkar. The memorandum also called for a permanent ban on any coaching classes found to be involved in malpractice and strict legal action against those responsible.

The citizens appealed to the administration to take immediate and positive steps in the interest of students’ future and restore confidence in the examination system.