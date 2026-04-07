Latur: Birder Cop Spots Australia-Tagged Sanderling On Remote Narcondam Island | Sourced

Latur: In a rare and significant discovery, a police officer with a passion for birding has recorded an international migratory link on Narcondam Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

G. Thikanna, an assistant sub-inspector with the Andaman Police, spotted and photographed a tagged shorebird during his posting on the remote island. The bird was later identified as a Sanderling. Experts say this is the first recorded re-sighting of a tagged bird on Narcondam Island.

According to Dr Raju Kasambe, the finding highlights the long-distance journey of migratory birds along the East Asian–Australasian Flyway.

Narcondam Island is located about 140 nautical miles from Port Blair and is one of the most isolated places in the region. Basic facilities are limited, with no mobile network and only a few hours of electricity through generators.

Thikanna first developed an interest in bird photography during his visit to the island in 2017. During his second visit in June 2025, he noticed a small bird along the shoreline with coloured tags on its legs. He quickly returned with his camera and captured images showing a red flag marked “DYM”, a yellow tag, and a metal ring.

Origins Traced

After completing his posting, he returned to Port Blair but could not immediately follow up on the sighting. Months later, in March 2026, he shared the photographs with Dr Kasambe, who identified the bird and traced its origin.

The bird had been tagged in South Australia on April 13, 2025, by researcher Maureen Christie near Port MacDonnell. Information was later confirmed by Katherine Leung from the East Asian–Australasian Flyway team.

Read Also Nashik Sanctuary Sees Return Of Rare Great White Pelican After 20 Years

Bird Had Travelled 7,472 Kilometres

Experts found that the bird had travelled a straight-line distance of about 7,472 kilometres in just over two months before reaching Narcondam Island. The journey was still incomplete, as the bird was heading towards its breeding grounds in the northern parts of Asia.

Narcondam Island is known for its rich biodiversity and is home to the endemic Narcondam Hornbill.

Thikanna is also associated with the Andaman Avians Club, which promotes bird awareness in the region. Members of the club have congratulated him on the discovery.

He thanked the Andaman and Nicobar Police for giving him the opportunity to serve on the remote island, which led to this remarkable finding.