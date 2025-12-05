 Latur: 12 Dairy Farmers Receive ‘Dhawal Kranti Award’
These 12 dairy farmers, recognised for their remarkable achievements in milk production, were felicitated with a memento, a shawl and a coconut

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Latur: 12 Dairy Farmers Receive ‘Dhawal Kranti Award’ | Sourced

12 dairy farmers from Latur district were honoured with the ‘Dhawal Kranti Award.’ This prestigious award distribution ceremony was held with great enthusiasm at Karadkhel in Udgir tehsil.

The farmers were Satpal Reddy (Ujed), Vishnu Kolgir (Chondi), Navid Alikhan (Ahmedpur), Rajpal Birajdar (Neknal), Santosh Patil (Todar), Rahul Rakshale (Lohara), Pravin Ghuge (Kumtha), Ganesh Matankar (Karadkhel), Vaibhav Wadkar (Digol), Parmeshwar Narahare (Tivatgyal), Ganesh Gurme (Her), and Ram Gangapure (Kabansangvi).

Former MLA Shivraj Tondchirkar presided over the ceremony. Babasaheb Thombre, Dean and Principal of College of Agriculture, Latur, Anil Bhikane, former director of Extension Education at Maharashtra Animal & Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU), Nagpur, Ramrao Biradar, managing director of Latur District Milk Union, Vishwanath Mudpe, recipient of the President’s Best Teacher Award and Girish Raghu, Deputy Sarpanch of Karadkhel, were present as chief guests.

The event was organised by Laxmi Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society, Karadkhel, with Dnyaneshwar Kanje playing a key role as the main coordinator.

Vishwanath Mudpe introduced the event. The proceedings were conducted by Kunal Ghungarde, Field Manager, MSD Animal Health. Dnyaneshwar Kanje proposed a vote of thanks.

The event saw the presence of a large number of farmers, dairy producers, livestock keepers, cooperative leaders and villagers.

