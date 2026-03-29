Landlords Beware! Verify Tenants Or Face Criminal Charges – Two Booked In Pimpri-Chinchwad For Sheltering Bangladeshis | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have registered cases against two landlords for allegedly sheltering illegal Bangladeshi nationals and failing to submit tenant details to the police, officials announced on Sunday.

The action was taken by the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) in the Mahalunge area. Police Constable Pundalik Narsing Patil reported this matter at the North Mahalunge Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) on Saturday.

Based on the complaint, police booked both homeowners for violating mandatory tenant verification rules.

According to police officials, it is compulsory for all homeowners to submit complete information about their tenants either online or directly to the police station. This rule has been issued under the orders of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police to maintain security and monitor suspicious activities.

However, in this case, the two homeowners did not share any tenant details with the police. During a routine inspection, officials found two Bangladeshi nationals living in their houses without valid documents. The individuals have been identified as Mekhairul Islam and Idris Ghazi.

Landlords Booked For Disobedience

Both landlords have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant).

Police said the presence of undocumented foreign nationals raised serious concerns. Officials believe the homeowners knowingly hid information and failed to follow legal procedures.

The Mahalunge MIDC Police have started a detailed investigation into the case. Further action will depend on the findings, and authorities are also checking if more such violations exist in the area.

Police have urged citizens to strictly follow tenant verification rules to avoid legal action and to help maintain public safety.