Lalit Patil Drugs Case: Ambadas Danve Slams Sassoon General Hospital Over Security Lapse |

Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, criticised Sassoon General Hospital for a security lapse following the escape of drug kingpin Lalit Patil earlier this month. He was speaking during his visit to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday.

Danve remarked, "Sassoon General Hospital is currently facing criticism and scrutiny after Lalit Patil's escape raised questions about hospital security. Despite a strong police presence, Patil's escape has raised concerns about the hospital's management and possible political pressure."

He further expressed dissatisfaction with the hospital's response to the case, suggesting potential political influence. Danve also held Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accountable for the escape and called for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of Patil's treatment and escape.

"Patil's escape from the hospital was audacious, considering the substantial police presence. This escape has raised suspicions of assistance or lapses in the security system," said the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

In addition to the security lapse, Danve criticised Sassoon General Hospital for its overall infrastructure and services. "The hospital has inadequate facilities, shortages of medicines, and a shortage of medical staff. The hospital has also experienced a high rate of maternal mortality and overcrowding, making it difficult for economically disadvantaged patients to secure beds," he said.

Danve added that the hospital, with its limited capacity of 1,200 beds, often struggles to accommodate poor patients, while high-profile prison inmates seeking treatment are promptly provided with beds, where some stay for extended periods.

Given these concerns, Danve emphasised the growing demand for the hospital to expand its services, secure funding, and ensure the availability of essential medicines to meet the needs of the local population.

Maratha Kranti Morcha Activists Protest Against Ambadas Danve In Pimpri, Arrested

Maratha Kranti Morcha activists were arrested by the Pimpri Chinchwad Police for protesting against Ambadas Danve during his visit to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH). The activists displayed black flags, chanted slogans such as 'Ambadas Danve Go Back,' and attempted to block his car.

During his visit, Danve also rode the Pune Metro. He took to Twitter, saying, "I travelled on the Pune Metro on the Civil Court-Pimpri Chinchwad route. I interacted with the employees to learn more about the construction and overall progress of the underground metro station in Shivajinagar."

