Lal Bavta Union Protests Against Proposed Replacement Of MGNREGA In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Lal Bavta Sheet Mazoor Union staged a protest outside the District Collectorate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday, opposing the alleged repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and its proposed replacement with the VB-Gram-G Act.

The demonstration was part of a nationwide agitation organised by the Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union (BKMU). Protesters submitted a memorandum to Additional District Collector Sambhaji Adkune, demanding that the Centre withdraw the proposed law and continue the existing MGNREGA scheme.

Addressing the gathering, union leaders alleged that replacing the rights-based MGNREGA with the proposed VB-Gram-G Act would deprive rural workers of their guaranteed right to employment. They claimed the new law, which they said is scheduled to come into effect from July 1, 2026, would place greater financial burden on state governments and prevent workers from seeking employment during the agricultural season.

The speakers also criticised the proposed daily wage of ₹240 under the new law, calling it inadequate in view of rising inflation. They demanded that the government strengthen MGNREGA by increasing the guaranteed employment to 200 days a year and raising the daily wage to ₹700.

The BKMU had conducted a week-long awareness campaign from June 15 to 21 across villages in support of MGNREGA. As part of the campaign, protest marches were held at Turkabad and Wahegaon gram panchayats, while memorandums were submitted to the gram panchayats of Vavna, Naigaon, Guru Dhanora and Padali.

Union president Ram Baheti, K. Miza Aslam, Trambak Shejwal, Haribhau Hatkar, Shaikh Noor, Santosh Kale, Rukhmanbai Shrikhande, Raju Sathe, Popatrao Kurhade, Hussan Shaikh, Halimabee Shaikh, Indubai Battishe, Kamalbai Teengote and Saberabai were among those who participated in the protest.