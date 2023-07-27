Kondhwa Police Tightens Tenant Verification Rules After Terror Suspects' Arrest

Representative Image

Following the recent arrest of two terror suspects who were found staying in Kondhwa without proper verification, the Kondhwa police have taken measures to ensure better safety and security in the area. Around 150 real estate agents attended a meeting at the Kondhwa police station, where they were informed about the necessary procedures to follow when entering into a Leave and License agreement with tenants.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that house owners must submit tenant information to the police station, and real estate agents are required to fill out a prescribed form containing details about the tenant and submit it to the police station. Copies of the tenant's Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, passport, and details of their previous address should be attached to the form. Failure to comply with these requirements may result in legal consequences.

The arrest of two terror suspects revealed that the landlord of the Kondhwa apartment where they stayed had not completed the necessary formalities, highlighting the importance of tenant verification. Senior Police Inspector Santosh Sonwane stressed that police verification must be conducted for all tenants, and they should not be allowed to move into society until the verification process is completed.

To raise awareness about these guidelines, banners have been displayed in the police station's jurisdiction, and pamphlets were distributed during the meeting. The initiative aims to promote transparency in the rental process and ensure better safety and security for residents in the area.

