Kolhapur: Krishnaraaj Mahadik Exits Corporator Race Within 24 Hours Of Filing Nomination |

Kolhapur: Amidst the surprising developments in the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation elections, another shocking event unfolded on Sunday. BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik's son, Krishnaraaj Mahadik, has withdrawn from the corporator race. Mahadik announced his withdrawal today, even before the official start of the election campaign.

He had to step back within 24 hours of filing his nomination papers, a consequence of the internal dynamics within the BJP-led grand alliance. Discussions have begun in the city about how these political developments will ultimately unfold.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is a very disciplined organisation. The party's workers work by considering the party's orders as paramount. Accordingly, respecting the decision taken at the party level, I am announcing that I will not contest the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation elections. The grand alliance will contest the municipal elections together. In such a situation, there are a large number of aspiring candidates. With the thought that someone else should get the opportunity to contest the election, I will not be contesting the municipal elections,” Krishnaraaj Mahadik said.

"I am a loyal party worker, and according to the decision taken at the party level, I will not contest the municipal elections. I had announced my intention to contest the election as per the orders of the senior leaders. However, the fact that my name was considered at the party level for this election is also a positive and satisfying thing for me. I will continue to be active in social work in the future as well. I am grateful to all the workers and family members who love and support me,” added Mahadik.

Although the seat-sharing arrangement among the BJP, Shinde Sena, and NCP in the grand alliance for the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation elections has not yet been finalised, BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik's son, Krishnaraaj Mahadik, had submitted his nomination papers from Ward Three on Saturday.

While outlining his plans and responsibilities as a corporator, Krishnaraj Mahadik said that since the plan to address the annual flood situation is in its final stages, this issue will be given top priority.

He emphasised that proper coordination between the municipal corporation and elected representatives is essential for the overall development of the city. He stated that he will focus on planned development through urban planning.

He noted that although development work is being carried out in the city, the lack of proper maintenance leads to funds being repeatedly spent on the same projects. Instead, he will focus on sustainable development. He added that he will prioritise development work instead of criticising the opposition and will ignore their accusations and counter-accusations.

He acknowledged that since MP Dhananjay Mahadik has responsibilities across the state, he may not be able to dedicate much time to local issues. He expressed confidence that he will fight the election strongly with the support of his family and friends.