 Kolhapur: Former RBI Deputy Governor Inaugurates Bank Of India Branches In Tarabai Park, Ichalkaranji
Bank of India's new branches at Tarabai Park (Kolhapur) and Ichalkaranji were recently inaugurated. The Tarabai Park branch was inaugurated by former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Usha Thorat.

Thursday, December 18, 2025
Thorat served as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 2005 to 2010. On this occasion, she guided the bank officials on extending banking services to the grassroots level and providing excellent service to customers.

The new branch at Ichalkaranji was inaugurated by Divisional Manager Puneet Dwivedi. Deputy Divisional Managers Vishal Kumar Singh, Sunil Khare, Jyoti Kumar Singh, and a large number of the bank's key customers were present on this occasion.

