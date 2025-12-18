Kolhapur: Former RBI Deputy Governor Inaugurates Bank Of India Branches In Tarabai Park, Ichalkaranji |

Kolhapur: Bank of India's new branches at Tarabai Park (Kolhapur) and Ichalkaranji were recently inaugurated. The Tarabai Park branch was inaugurated by former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Usha Thorat.

Thorat served as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 2005 to 2010. On this occasion, she guided the bank officials on extending banking services to the grassroots level and providing excellent service to customers.

The new branch at Ichalkaranji was inaugurated by Divisional Manager Puneet Dwivedi. Deputy Divisional Managers Vishal Kumar Singh, Sunil Khare, Jyoti Kumar Singh, and a large number of the bank's key customers were present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Manager Puneet Dwivedi appealed to the citizens to take maximum advantage of the banking services provided through these new branches. He also mentioned that the bank's network has now expanded to 90 branches in both Kolhapur and Sangli districts, and the bank is committed to providing excellent customer service.