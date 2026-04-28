Kolhapur Erupts In Protest Over Sexual Exploitation & Blackmail Case; Sakal Hindu Samaj Alleges Love Jihad | Sourced

Pune/Kolhapur: Protests erupted in Kolhapur on Tuesday as members of the Sakal Hindu Samaj staged a demonstration over the alleged sexual exploitation and blackmail case reported from Pulachi Shiroli in Hatkanangale tehsil of Kolhapur District in Maharashtra. The Sakal Hindu Samaj has alleged this is a case of love jihad.

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The group submitted a memorandum to the Kolhapur Superintendent of Police, IPS Neelotpal, at 5 pm, demanding strict action against the accused and a deeper investigation into the case. The protest comes amid rising anger over allegations that multiple young women were lured, assaulted, and blackmailed using obscene videos.

In the memorandum, the organisation claimed that the arrested accused, Shahid Sameer Sanadi, along with his associate Shahrukh Desai, targeted several women and shared objectionable videos among themselves. While Sanadi has been arrested, Desai remains at large. Protesters demanded that Desai be immediately named as a co-accused and arrested without delay.

The group also called for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case thoroughly and uncover any wider network behind the alleged crimes. They urged the police to examine social media chats between the accused and his associate as part of the investigation.

Among other demands, the organisation asked the administration to make details of the probe public and ensure that similar incidents are not repeated. It also sought stronger measures for women’s safety and appealed for official communication encouraging other victims to come forward and file complaints.

What's the case?

The protest follows the recent arrest of Sanadi after a victim approached police. Investigators suspect that more than 15 women may have been targeted. Police have sent teams to multiple locations to trace the absconding accused and are also working to recover deleted digital evidence.

The incident has triggered strong reactions across the district, with calls for a bandh in Shiroli and growing pressure on authorities to expedite the investigation. Officials have assured that the case is being treated with seriousness and that all angles are being examined.

(With Inputs From Shekhar Dhongade, Kolhapur)